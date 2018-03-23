© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Cordray on whether cities can pass gun laws

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 23, 2018 at 8:37 PM EDT
A photo of Cordray taking questions from reporters.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Cordray takes questions from reporters.

Several cities are considering legislation on guns if state lawmakers don’t pass their own changes – though a state law from a decade ago prevents them from passing stricter laws. The Democrat who argued for that law is now running for governor and is being asked about that.

In 2010, then-Attorney General Richard Cordray argued for the state law, which was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court. Now as a candidate for governor, Cordray seems to imply there is daylight between that law and carefully drawn local ordinances.

“I think that communities can pass their laws, and the state Legislature will pass its laws. I will be governor – I will work with the Legislature and see what laws they pass and don’t pass. ... I do believe in home rule. It’s part of our constitution," Cordray said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill, Joe Schiavoni and Cordray all appear to support in some laws to keep guns away from dangerous eople. But only Kucinich has said he supports cities that want to ban assault weapons outright.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
