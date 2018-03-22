Republicans Mary Taylor and Mike DeWine Begin an Ad War in Their Race for Governor

There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. Instead, the two candidates are going back and forth in TV ads.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was first, spending $700,000 to air ads going after Attorney General Mike DeWine’s past votes in the US Senate allowing immigrants to receive Social Security and on trade with China, and his failing grade from the NRA.

OH-Gov: Onward Ohio (Pro-Mary Taylor group) is up on TV today with this spot attacking Mike DeWine. We've tracked nearly $700K in spending behind it pic.twitter.com/BWVictcBTt — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) March 20, 2018

“President Trump is right on immigration, guns and China. Mike DeWine – wrong on all three.”

DeWine countered with an ad buy that’s said to be similar, blasting Taylor for scandals involving departures on her staff and use of the state airplane and rumors of her light work schedule.

“Mary Taylor – unfit and unqualified.”

DeWine’s campaign has also set up a website with links to articles that go with the ad.