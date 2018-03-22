© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Medical Pot Advocates Want Ohio's Marijuana Regulation Program to Stay On Track

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 22, 2018 at 9:10 AM EDT
Photo of Minority Leader Kenny Yuko and Nicole Scholten and her daughter Lucy.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) calls for the medical marijuana program to go forward, alongside Nicole Scholten and her daughter Lucy.

Advocates are pushing to ensure the state program that would regulate medical marijuana is ready as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits and concerns over how the companies that won licenses to grow medical pot were selected.

Nicole Scholten of Cincinnati wants to try medical marijuana for her teenage daughter Lucy – who has cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy. Scholten says she’s frustrated hearing about companies that wanted to create multi-million dollar businesses filing lawsuits and insisting the license selection process start over.

“I’m here to let our policy makers know that we, as patients, hope there will be just as much concern, loud voices, and actions taken if this young program develops barriers to patient access.”

Some lawmakers are considering legislation to fix problems that have been found in the growing license application process. But Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko of the Cleveland area, a longtime medical pot advocate, said the program needs to be operational as promised in September.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
