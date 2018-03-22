© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ex-Mahoning Assistant Attorney Sues Prosecutor, Claiming He Was Fired for Whistle-Blowing

Published March 22, 2018 at 8:28 PM EDT
photo of Subodh Chandra
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Photo of Subodh Chandra

A former assistant prosecuting attorney in Mahoning County has filed a lawsuit against the county, Prosecutor Paul Gains and chief assistant prosecutor Linette Stratford.

Martin Desmond was fired last year. The suit claims Desmond reported prosecutorial misconduct in 2016 and 2017, making him a target. Desmond’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, says Desmond lost a career as a result.

“He wants his reputation restored, and he is seeking the money damages for the lost income that he and his family has suffered since the job firing.”

The complaint includes allegations of defamation and invasion of privacy,

Prosecutor Paul Gains declined to comment. The State Personnel Board of Review dismissed Desmond’s whistleblower appeal. 

