Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Republican Debates Unlikely Before Primary

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 19, 2018 at 10:19 AM EDT
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says he's not afraid to debate Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be one between the Republican candidates for that office.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has said on Twitter that Attorney General Mike DeWine is scared to debate her because of what she calls his liberal record on the 2nd Amendment, immigration and conservative judge appointments. DeWine, who is leading in polling and fundraising, won’t directly say he won’t debate, but says he and Taylor have appeared at dinners, forums and other party events several times.

“Look, I’m not afraid to be on the same stage. I like Mary. A good discussion is fine, and we’re going to be doing that in the days ahead. But we’ve already done it, as I said, seven or eight times.”

When asked by email if there will be any debates in the governor’s race or between Jim Renacci and Mike Gibbons, who are running for US Senate, a spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party responded simply, “I’ll be sure to let you know.”

Government & Politicsohio candidate for governorMary TaylorMike DeWineJim RenacciMike GibbonsElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
