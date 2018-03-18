© 2020 WKSU
Marcy Kaptur Is The Longest-Serving Woman in Congress

Published March 18, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
congress.gov
Marcy Kaptur has served in Congress for 35 years.

Marcy Kaptur became the longest-serving woman in Congress on today.

Kaptur has served 17 terms in office for a total of 35 years.

She says she still has a lot of fire in her, and she isn’t thinking about retiring any time soon.

“I am probably proudest of the fact that I have been able to be a voice for people who haven’t had significant voice in the Congress of the United States,” she said. “The fact that I’m a woman makes it so much better.”

She says one of her biggest achievements has been working to get the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C., built.

The record was previously held by Congresswoman Edith Nourse Rogers of Massachusetts, who served from 1925 to 1961.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMarcy Kapturedith norse rogersHouse of Representativesworld war II monument