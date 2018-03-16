White Nationalist Spencer Drops Lawsuits Against Colleges

White nationalist Richard Spencer has backed out of public speaking events scheduled at colleges and universities across the country. He’s also dropping lawsuits against schools who blocked his events, including some in Ohio.

Spencer requested to speak at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio State and Kent State, but announced on YouTube he is ending his controversial college tour after months of pushback from several schools and violence at some of his events. He says he wants to reassess whether his group is using the right methods to achieve its goals.

“And I think we need to do that with regard to my public appearances going forward or really any public appearances involving a controversial alt-right identitarian figure," Spencer said.

Spencer’s attorney says he’s dropped a lawsuit filed against Ohio State after the school refused to host a speech. A lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati over a fee to rent space on its campus is still pending.