Lawmaker Believes Students Could Carry in Schools

Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as well.

Conservative Republican Rep. Niraj Antani says this came about because of a question from his Democratic opponent on Twitter.

“This is my belief – that any law abiding person who is of age should be able to carry a firearm anywhere in a public place to protect themselves. And I also further believe that gun-free zones don’t work.”

Antani is now getting backlash from Republican opponents in the May primary. But Antani says it’s not a proposal he wants to turn into legislation – he stresses it’s just his belief and that he’s not advocating arming students. Federal law bans weapons by unauthorized people in schools.