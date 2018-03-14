© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Chamber of Commerce offers an Online Toolkit to Help Employers Battle Addiction

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 14, 2018 at 8:40 PM EDT
Screenshot of http://ohiochamber.com/
http://ohiochamber.com/
/
Screenshot
The Chamber of Commerce showcases an online toolkit on their website.

The largest business group in the state has put together a free online toolkit for any employer who’s dealing with opioid problems in the workplace – showing just how serious the epidemic is to businesses in Ohio. 

The opioid toolkit offered by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce includes a series of videos and resources for employers trying to help workers addicted to prescription painkillers, heroin or fentanyl.  Dee Mason with Working Partners of Central Ohio, which provides drug-free workplace programs, says the state lost 2,500 adults aged 25-64 from the workforce just in last year alone,.

And “workers with pain medication disorders are costing them twice as much in turnover costs and three times as much in health care costs.”

The toolkit includes an online course for employees on the safe use of prescription drugs. It’s funded by the foundation affiliated with painkiller distributor Cardinal Health, which is being sued by the state.

Tags

Government & Politicsdee masonOhio Chamber of CommerceOpioid Addictionworking partners of central ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content