Government & Politics

Auditor Wants To Take a Closer Look at Ohio's Publicly Funded Jobs-Creating Agency

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 13, 2018 at 8:37 AM EDT
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A report over the weekend suggested that Ohio’s job growth for the last two years under Republican Gov. John Kasich was only slightly better than in the last two years under Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland. Now the state auditor wants to check into the state’s public private jobs creating entity.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost says he’s been talking quietly with lawmakers for months about a one-time five-year performance audit of JobsOhio. His call for an audit comes after the Columbus Dispatch reported the state gained just 12,500 jobs last year – worse than in the final year of Kasich’s predecessor.

“I felt that it was appropriate to take a look at the performance and see how we might tweak JobsOhio. This latest story sounds like maybe it needs a little bit more than a tweak," Yost says. 

But Kasich called the report “fake news," saying the state gained more than 32,000 jobs in 2017. Those figures were actually revised down on Friday to just over 30,000 – which is the weakest one-year growth the state has had since the Great Recession.

Government & PoliticsDave YostJobsOhioGov. Ted Stricklandjob growthJohn Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
