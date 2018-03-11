© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democratic Sen. Brown Supports Trump's Steel Tariffs

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 11, 2018 at 8:30 PM EDT
Sherrod Brown, Rob Portman, Donald Trump
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) stands on left/U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), stands on right.

President Donald Trump has found a Democratic supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel --  Ohio’s top ranking Democrat. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says raising the tariffs on imported steel means stiffening trade regulations. Brown believes President Trump’s order will help stabilize steel jobs in Ohio and appreciates the decisive action.
“So often when we enforce trade rules it takes so long and the process is so arduous that so many jobs are lost and so many small businesses go out of business in the process.”
But Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says addressing the overcapacity of steel needs a more targeted approach. And some experts note there are far more Ohio workers in industries that use steel and aluminum than workers who make those materials.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues.
