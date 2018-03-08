© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio GOP Lawmakers Proposes Caps on Childcare and Other Child Support Changes

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 8, 2018 at 6:22 PM EST
A photo of Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone
OHIO LEGISLATURE
Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone.

Ohio’s child support system hasn’t been updated since 1992. Some Ohio lawmakers say it’s time for changes. 

Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone’s bill updates the economic tables used to calculate child support, caps shared childcare expenses and adjusts payments for parents who share custody.

“The overriding goal of these changes are to make sure that parents who are receiving child support are getting realistic regular payments. I mean there are people out there who just cannot pay the support that is ordered," Gavarone said.

Gavarone’s bill has passed the House. A similar bill has passed the Senate. It’s now up to lawmakers in both chambers to figure out a compromise.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTheresa Gavaronechild support
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content