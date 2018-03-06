© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Auditor Candidate Zack Space Talks About the Failure of ECOT Oversight

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 6, 2018 at 4:43 PM EST
Photo of Zach Space at the Akron Press Club
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU public radio
Zach Space says stewardship of public assets is a key function of the auditor.

The Democrat hoping to be Ohio’s next auditor calls ECOT the prime example of the corrupting influence of money in Ohio politics. And Zack Space says the current auditor could have done something about it long before millions of dollars were lost. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s ML. Schultze has more from his speech to the Akron Press Club today.

Much of the speech by – and questions asked of -- Zack Space focused on policy issues well beyond the direct control of the state auditor – things like guns, the environment, job creation. But on the issue of privatizing government, Space said the auditor can ensure public money and responsibility are protected. 

'The auditor could have and should have stopped the ECOT madness in its tracks by declaring those books un-auditable.'

He singled out the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the on-line charter school from which the state of Ohio is trying to recover tens of millions of dollars.

“The auditor could have and should have stopped the ECOT madness in its tracks by declaring those books un-auditable when hundreds of millions of dollars were pumped into for-profit management companies without any oversight.”

Space said private prisons and payday lenders are two other areas in which campaign contributions have improperly influenced Ohio law and oversight. He’s running unopposed in the May primary and will face Republican Keith Faber in the November election.

Space said he supports the current auditor’s attempt to monitor the rollout of the state’s medical marijuana program, but cautions against delays in implementation. He said the roll-out of the program by the Ohio Department of Commerce has been sloppy and he doesn’t fault Auditor Dave Yost for taking a closer look. But he said many Ohioans are counting on the program being launched as promised in September.

Space on medical marijuana commitment

“If this is going to give my loved one a chance at a better improved quality of life, then I’m all for it. And I think any efforts to stall the implementation of this law under the pretext of an audit would be a mistake and an injustice.”

Some GOP lawmakers have called for a delay. Space’s Republican opponent, Keith Faber, was opposed to the medical marijuana law when he was Senate president, but says it’s too late stop it now. So does Auditor Yost.

Complete audio of Space address to the Akron Press Club

Tags

Government & PoliticsZack SpaceKeith FaberECOTElectronic Classroom of TomorrowElection 2018Ohio AuditorOhio auditor's race
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
