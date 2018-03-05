Kasich Promises an 'Odd' Last State of the State Speech, Insiders Expect Introspection

Gov. John Kasich is preparing to deliver his final State of the State address in his hometown of Westerville Tuesday night. The governor’s speech is expected to cover more than just policy for his last year in office.

Kasich has been laying the groundwork for a few major policy issues to detail in his speech at Otterbein University. Among those are what he sees as common-sense gun regulation, a revamp to the state’s education system, and job growth.

But it’s clear Kasich is also thinking about life after state office as he’s become a regular on national political TV news shows. That said, it’s possible Kasich could use this platform to invoke more national themes, similar to the tone of his book "Two Paths, America Divided or United” which he released almost a year ago.

Kasich said he wrote his speech at a Columbus pizzeria, and that he’ll deliver something “odd” and “different.” Insiders say that means it will be more introspective, discussing why he’s the made the decisions he’s made. And it likely won’t be short. Of his seven previous State of the State speeches, only one was less than an hour long.