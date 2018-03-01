© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's New Secure Drivers' Licenses Will Arrive by Mail Only

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 1, 2018 at 7:33 PM EST
freeway__credit_shutterstock.com_.jpg
Drivers will see changes to their licenses starting July 2, including increased security features.

Some big changes are coming for Ohio drivers’ licenses this summer. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, Ohio will be one of 42 states that will be mailing drivers’ licenses and state ID cards instead of printing them at the state’s 180 deputy registrars’ offices.

Starting July 2, one statewide vendor will use higher tech equipment to create new-look drivers’ licenses with additional security features that will be harder to tamper with or counterfeit. Ohio BMV registrar Don Petit says drivers will also be able to choose whether to get a card that meets federal requirements that go into effect in 2020.

“If they want to bring additional documents and get the federally compliant card; it’s up to them. If they choose that they don’t want it or they don’t need it, for whatever reason – either they don’t fly or if they do fly, they’ll just use their passport.”

Those wanting the card that meets national travel security requirement would have to bring documents proving their name and date of birth, social security number, and address.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
