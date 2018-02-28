© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Once an NRA Democrat, Ryan Blames the Group for Blocking Even Modest Gun Reforms

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 28, 2018 at 6:48 PM EST
TIM RYAN
Congressman Tim Ryan parted with the NRA after the Sandy Hook shootings. Last fall's shootings in Law Vegas led him to donate NRA contributions to gun control groups.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s not hopeful that Congress will make meaningful changes in gun laws -- and has more faith that actions by private business will bring about reforms. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the congressman who once had the support of the NRA.

Ryan maintains the NRA continues to block what he calls even modest changes such as universal background-checks and raising the minimum age to buy assault weapons.

Ryan praised the announcement by Dick’s Sporting Goods that it will discontinue the sale of assault-style weapons.

“When you’re seeing what Dicks is doing and others who are taking these steps in the market to say we don’t want our fingerprints on it. These  companies, they don’t want their fingerprints on it.” 

Ryan also wrote a letter to Delta Airlines inviting it to move its headquarters to Ohio – after Georgia lawmakers threatened a company tax break when the airline cut ties with the NRA.

Ryan, who once had an A rating from the NRA, began separating himself from the group after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Last year, he gave gun control groups $20,000 in contributions he’d gotten over the years from the NRA.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTim RyanNRADick's Sporting GoodsDelta Airlines
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content