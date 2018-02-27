© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Yost Says Medicaid Providers Should Be Forced To Put Up Bonds To Protect Against Fraud

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 27, 2018 at 7:22 PM EST
A photo of Auditor Dave Yost (left) discusses the bill alongside Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville), the chair of the committee hearing the bill.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Auditor Dave Yost (left) discusses the bill alongside Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville), the chair of the committee hearing the bill.

The state auditor says he wants Medicaid providers to insure that they’ll do the work the state is paying them for by putting up some money to prove it. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports he’s backing a bill that he says will help the state recover money spent on fraudulent payments.

Auditor Dave Yost said in December that his team found overpayments to 133 Medicaid providers since 2011 that added up to nearly $35.7 million with interest – and that more than 90 percent of that money hasn’t been paid back. Yost says he wants professional Medicaid providers to have to acquire surety bonds as insurance to back their work.

“Indiana, Texas, Florida and New York already use an approach like this, and we think Ohio needs to do this, too.”

Transportation and home health care agencies would be required to secure $50,000 surety bonds, and home health aides $10,000 bonds. The bill would also require Medicaid providers to complete certification before payment. Yost says most overpayments are the result of insufficient documentation or uncertified care.

Karen Kasler
