Government & Politics

Kasich On Stand Your Ground Bill: 'I Won't Sign It'

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 26, 2018 at 10:15 AM EST
Kasich on Meet the Press Daily
NBC
On NBC's Meet the Press Daily, Kasich vowed not to sign a controversial bill expanding gun rights in Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Even though he’s signed every law expanding gun rights he’s been presented with as governor, he says he won’t sign a controversial bill currently under consideration. 

In a departure from his usual statement that he doesn’t comment on legislation, Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily that he’s pushing back on one of the 14 bills currently in the legislature that would expand gun rights.

“If I think it’s going to endanger the public, I’m not going to sign it," Kasich said. "For example, there’s talk now in my state about changing stand your ground. I said, 'I’m not signing it. Don’t give it to me.'”

Kasich’s campaign website used to say he signed every pro-Second Amendment measure during his term. Now, that’s been replaced with a section called “Common Sense on the Second Amendment." 

Kasich has also said the group he’s convened to discuss gun regulation recommendations will meet again Wednesday. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
