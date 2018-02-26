© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Capital Budget Puts Money in Building New Schools and Battling Opioid Epidemic

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 26, 2018 at 10:50 PM EST
Photo of Senators Scott Oelslager and President Larry Obhof
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers have introduced their plan to spend more than $2.6 billion on capital improvements throughout Ohio. 

Republican Sen. Scott Oelslager says the new capital budget allows about $600 million for building new schools and around $483 million for colleges and universities. And he says it allocates new spending to deal with Ohio’s opioid crisis. 

“Nearly $222 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives. That’s double what was put in last capital budget for those areas," Oelslager says.

The capital budget will also include $20 million Gov. John Kasich wants for new scientific projects designed to fight opioid addiction. It also includes money for roads, bridges and local parks, sports and arts facilities and other initiatives. The lawmakers say they hope to have the bill passed by the time they leave for spring break at the end of March.

Tags

Government & PoliticsScott OelslagerJohn Kasichcapital budgetopioidsbudget
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content