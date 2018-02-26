© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron City Council Calls for Assault Weapons Ban

Published February 26, 2018 at 10:53 PM EST
Akron City Council chambers
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Akron City Council February 26th, 2018 meeting

Akron has become the first city in Ohio to officially ask the state Legislature to ban assault weapons and related equipment. 

Lietenant Governor candidate Tara Mosely-Samples
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Akron City Council member Tara Mosely-Samples

City Council passed a resolution at its regular meeting Monday night calling for a ban on the asssault-style weapons at the state level. Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples introduced it. 

She says it’s necessary because local communities can’t restrict gun sales, but the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that states can. She says the GOP-dominated Statehouse could be ready.

"I think that we are in a shift -- and really, truly believe that individuals, regardless of their party, really want to see something done about assault weapons.  I mean, even Gov. Kasich is calling for a ban.”

The resolution asks for a ban not only on assault weapons, but on accessories like large ammunition clips and bump stocks that allow guns to fire as though they're fully automatic.

