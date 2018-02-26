Akron City Council Calls for Assault Weapons Ban
Akron has become the first city in Ohio to officially ask the state Legislature to ban assault weapons and related equipment.
City Council passed a resolution at its regular meeting Monday night calling for a ban on the asssault-style weapons at the state level. Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples introduced it.
She says it’s necessary because local communities can’t restrict gun sales, but the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that states can. She says the GOP-dominated Statehouse could be ready.
"I think that we are in a shift -- and really, truly believe that individuals, regardless of their party, really want to see something done about assault weapons. I mean, even Gov. Kasich is calling for a ban.”
The resolution asks for a ban not only on assault weapons, but on accessories like large ammunition clips and bump stocks that allow guns to fire as though they're fully automatic.