© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Companies Suing Ohio Over Its Medical Marijuana Roll-Out Want to Reset the Process

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 25, 2018 at 11:33 PM EST
Photo of medical marijuana
BROOKINGS

Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made and those companies are hoping courts will force the state to answer questions.  

 

Jimmy Gould of CannAscend, one of the companies bringing forward the latest lawsuit, says the state didn’t follow its own rules.

“This is the most screwed up thing I’ve ever seen.”

Gould sat on the panel that developed the state’s medical marijuana program. This lawsuit asks a judge to force the state to hand over critical information and start the scoring process over with independent reviewers. Lawmakers want Auditor Dave Yost to finish his audit and to force the Department of Commerce to fix the problems. The department says in a written statement that it will continue to try to find ways to improve the process.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaDave YostJimmy GouldCannAscendOhio Department of Commerce
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content