The List of Ohio Primary Candidates Is Finalized

The list of candidates who will appear on the May 8 primary ballot for governor is officially set. It includes a surprise.

Another Democrat is out of the gubernatorial race. Jon Heavey, a doctor from Cleveland, did not collect enough valid signatures to get on the ballot, though he had filed a financial statement giving himself a campaign loan of $1.5 million. Efforts to reach him for comment weren’t successful.

That means people voting in the Democratic ballot have six candidates to choose from: Rich Cordray, Larry Ealy, Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill, Paul Ray, and Joe Schiavoni.



Connie Pillich dropped out last week and endorsed Cordray.



The Republican ticket remains unchanged after all the signatures were counted – Mike DeWine will square off against Mary Taylor. Constance Gadell-Newton is the sole Green Party candidate.







Statewide candidates appearing on the May Primary ballot include: For Governor and Lieutenant Governor Democratic Party Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn Dennis John Kucinich and Tara L. Samples Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd Green Party Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph Republican Party Mike DeWine and Jon Husted Mary Taylor and Nathan D. Estruth For Attorney General Democratic Party Steve Dettelbach Republican Party Dave Yost For Auditor of State Democratic Party Zack Space Republican Party Keith Faber For Secretary of State Democratic Party Kathleen Clyde Republican Party Frank LaRose For Treasurer of State Democratic Party Rob Richardson Republican Party Sandra O’Brien Robert Sprague For United States Senator Democratic Party Sherrod Brown Republican Party Melissa Ackison Don Elijah Eckhart Mike Gibbons Dan Kiley Jim Renacci For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1/1/19) Democratic Party Michael P. Donnelly Republican Party Craig Baldwin For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1/2/19) Democratic Party Melody J. Stewart Republican Party Mary DeGenaro The following individuals did not qualify for the ballot due to a lack of sufficient valid signatures: For Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Jonathan Heavey and Adam Hudak (Democrat) For Auditor of State: Kelli Prather (Democrat) For Treasurer of State: Neil Patel (Democrat) To have qualified for the ballot, major party candidates must have collected 1,000 valid signatures and minor party candidates must have collected 500 valid signatures.