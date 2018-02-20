© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Bill Would Simplify Getting Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Licenses

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 20, 2018 at 12:03 PM EST
A photo of Gary Obermiller, Assistant Director, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to make fishing, hunting and trapping licenses easier to get and more affordable in Ohio.

Gary Obermiller with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the bill is meant to make it easier for residents who hunt, fish or trap by making licenses available immediately after renewal.

“It gives them more opportunity, more flexibility and takes some of the worry about when does my license expire or what license do I need, we now have the ability to create combination packages as well as those multi-year licenses.”

Backers of the bill think, by making it easier to buy these licenses, the state will sell more of them. And the lawmakers hope it will encourage more young people to get involved in hunting, fishing and trapping.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Department of Natural ResourcesFishing and hunting licensesFishing licensesHunting licenses
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content