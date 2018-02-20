© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Changes Position and Removes the Pro-Gun Section From Website

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 20, 2018 at 8:17 AM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was endorsed by the NRA. But not anymore.

That major change came not long after he blasted Congress in his first public comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.  

Kasich said on CNN’s "State of the Union" that he doesn’t think Congress will act on the gun issue, so he’s assembled a committee of people he didn’t identify but he says represented both sides.

“And I’m hopeful that this group that I‘ve assembled on both sides of the issue that are going to come together with recommendations. The Speaker of our House, Cliff Rosenberger, said he’s anxious to see what can be produced. We’ll see. And if they don’t produce anything, I’ll put my own stuff out.”

The page of Kasich’s campaign website touting his support for the Second Amendment disappeared after the CNN comments. His campaign strategist says Kasich is a Second Amendment supporter, but his views have evolved. He didn’t offer specifics.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
