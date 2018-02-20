© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cordray Calls for Universal Background Checks, 'Rethinking' Military-Style Weapons

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 20, 2018
Richard Cordray
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU public radio
Cordray's focus to the annual law enforcement breakfast in Stark County was on guns, local control and criminal justice reform.

One of the leading Democratic candidates for governor – who has earned top ratings from the NRA and state gun groups – laid out his gun platform today. It includes universal background checks, a crackdown on illegal gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Richard Cordray also took a tentative step toward restricting assault-style weapons.

Cordray was speaking to Stark County’s annual law enforcement breakfast while police were responding to a middle school five miles away where a seventh-grader had shot himself.  

During the speech, Cordray said the issue of gun violence needs to be addressed in a bipartisan way with background checks, mental health treatment and measures to crack down on illegal gun sales.

“We also need to rethink our approach to military-style weapons that are used to perpetrate mass shootings.

Cordray says he continues to support responsible gun ownership. “but we also need to strongly enforce existing laws, take steps to ensure the laws are not being circumvented and take further steps to make sure that guns don’t get into the wrong hands and are not being enhanced to engage in mass killings.”

Cordray was attorney general when two cities, Columbus and Cleveland, tried to block an Ohio law keeping any local governments from enacting gun laws tougher than the state law. He said it was his job to defend the state. 

One of Cordray’s Democratic opponents, Dennis Kucinich, wants Ohio to ban AR-15-style weapons.

Click here for the position on guns Richard Cordray outlined Tuesday.

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayDennis KucinichOhio gubernatorial raceElection 2018gun lawsGuns
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
