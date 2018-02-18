© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Man Who Narrowly Escaped Death Row Files a Civil Claim of Bad Faith Against Prosecutors

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 18, 2018 at 7:18 PM EST
Charles Keith and Melinda Dawson
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

A Canton man who narrowly escaped execution is now suing Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, police, prosecutors and the forensic investigator in his case – demanding they re-review key evidence that would have led to his acquittal altogether. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the latest twist in the case of Kevin Keith.

The federal civil suit claims Keith’s aggravated murder conviction in Bucyrus in 1994 was built on the “bad faith” actions of police and prosecutors -- that are only now being discovered. It says they withheld evidence that pointed to a different suspect, ignored defense subpoenas and denied the existence of phone logs that were key to an eyewitness identification.

It also challenges the fact that the state never shared its own concerns about the work of a forensics analyst who tied Keith’s car to the crime scene. Charles Keith has maintained his brother’s innocence since the trial. “It’s not the fact that they didn’t do their job. They lied. Lies that you can’t back up with your evidence and that’s why we’re here.”

The civil suit asks that the forensic evidence be re-evaluated and that the case gets a reconsideration on the merits, not on narrow legal procedural issues. Prosecutors have said Keith has had a full and fair review of his case and his appeals since the trial nearly 25 years ago.

Government & PoliticsKevin KeithCharles KeithBucyrusOhio Innocence Project
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
