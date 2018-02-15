© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Taylor Backs Off Claim She Won't Support DeWine if He's the GOP Pick

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 15, 2018 at 7:26 AM EST
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Republican candidates for governor is pulling back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor about her comment.

In an interview last week, Taylor said she wouldn’t vote for Attorney General Mike DeWine if he wins the primary. She now has backed off that a bit with this clarification.

“I intend to win this primary, so I will be voting for Mary Taylor in November to become the next governor of the state of Ohio. So I’m starting with that as my basis and my foundation. But of course I would vote for Mike Dewine. He’s less liberal than Dennis Kucinich.”

Kucinich is one of five major Democratic party contenders in the primary.  Taylor lost the endorsement of the Republican party’s state central committee 59-2, after calling DeWine a creature of the establishment and a shill for special interests.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDennis KucinichMike DeWineMary TaylorOhio Governor's RaceOhio Republicans
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler