Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Pillich Drops Out of Ohio Governor's Race and Endorses Cordray

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 14, 2018 at 4:01 PM EST
Connie Pillich and Rich Cordray
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News

The only woman who was still running for the Democratic nomination for governor has dropped out of the race. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, she’s throwing her support to a man she’d once criticized, but who many consider to be the front runner in the party’s primary.

When Richard Cordray quit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year to run for governor, Connie Pillich was critical, saying he was abandoning an important role to enter an already crowded race. Pillich, who had some labor endorsements, was far behind in fundraising. She says this is not the time for her to continue.

“Democrats have got to come together. We’ve got to put aside our differences and we have to unite.”

Cordray, whose running mate is former opponent and Congresswoman Betty Sutton, says women will play a key role in his administration.

“There will be strong women in positions of important leadership and building and earning that record and visibility so they will be our political leaders of the future.”

Four of the remaining seven Democrats who have filed for governor have enlisted women to serve as their lieutenant governors.

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayConnie PillichOhio Governor's RaceDemocratic primaryElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
