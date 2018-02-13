© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Yost Finds 'Critical Errors' in Medical Marijuana License Applications

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 13, 2018 at 11:39 AM EST
med_marijuana_control_commission_logo_-_credit_ohio_medical_marijuana_control_program.jpg
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program

Ohio’s auditor has found a big problem with the process for scoring applications from those interested in growing medical marijuana for the state’s new program. 

Auditor Dave Yost has sent a letter to the head of the Ohio Department of Commerce saying he’s concerned that employees could have changed scores for those who applied for large growers’ licenses because of the access given to two employees who created and managed passwords for the application reviewers.

In a written statement, the Ohio Department of Commerce says it has already implemented changes and is performing a full internal review of all its processes to ensure accuracy, efficiency and security. 

There’s no word yet on what effect this could have on licenses already awarded to growers, but some who were rejected have appealed and others say they intend to sue the state.

Government & PoliticsDave Yostmedical marijuanamarijuana licensesOhio Department of Commerce
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
