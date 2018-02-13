© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

SNAP Recipients Could Lose Credit and Get Food Boxes Instead

By Jo Ingles
Published February 13, 2018 at 4:44 PM EST
Lisa Hamler Fugitt, Ohio Association of Foodbanks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80 percent of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT cards. Instead, they'd get a box of processed food from the government.

The director of the organization that represents the state’s food banks says the change would destroy the safety net for low-income Ohioans and punish them instead.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks’ Lisa Hamler Fugitt says taking away the ability to purchase food with SNAP benefits at grocery stores and giving recipients a box of non-refrigerated food items instead is a very bad idea.

“What is proposed would return us to literally the Depression era days of how we served our most vulnerable during the Depression. This is absolutely shameful.”

Hamler Fugitt says families use SNAP funds to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and other food items and getting less money to do that would hurt not only those families but farmers and others in the supply chain. Hamler Fugitt says it would probably end up costing the government more in the long run.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
