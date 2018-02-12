Medical Marijuana Legalization Proposal Heading Toward Finishing Touches

Backers of a plan to put an all-out legalization of marijuana before voters this fall say they plan to introduce the issue in a couple of weeks.

Marijuana legalization spokesman Ian James says the group he represents is putting the final touches on proposed language for the petition to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

“To really kind of figure out the best possible, fair market, legalization language possible," James says.

James was among those who spearheaded the ResponsibleOhio medical marijuana campaign that voters rejected in 2015. He says the group involved in this effort expects to submit the language for his proposal at the end of this month. That’s also about the same time when he says a lawsuit will be filed against the state over the way it has handled its medical marijuana program. It is supposed to be operational this September.