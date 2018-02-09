© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio GOP Endorses DeWine Over Taylor in Governor's Race

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 9, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST
photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Republican Party has voted to endorse Attorney General Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial candidate. DeWine’s running against Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who had very strong words for how the endorsement process went down.

Taylor started her contentious speech to the Republican state central committee by referring to the conference hall as “Mike DeWine’s living room” and followed with burn after burn saying the endorsement was a coronation.

Taylor says Ohioans don’t want the party establishment making their choice for them.

“This absolutely represents the good ole’ boy career politician establishment that wants to have things their way.”

DeWine says he was sad to hear the comments and counters that his team has a good idea of what Ohioans want.

“We know what the challenges are. No one’s traveled this state more than Jon Husted and Mike DeWine have.”

Taylor says the next challenge is getting DeWine to agree to a debate.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineMary TaylorJon HustedCandidates for Ohio GovernorOhio Governor's RaceElection 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content