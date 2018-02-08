© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Political Newcomer Jon Heavey Joins Race for Governor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 8, 2018 at 5:37 PM EST
A photo of Jon Heavey and his family.
HEAVEY FOR GOVERNOR

Among the surprise names that came up in the filings for governor was that of Cleveland doctor Jon Heavey. He embraces the idea of being a political outsider but Heavey’s sudden campaign is bringing some big dollars to the race.

Before becoming a doctor with the Cleveland Clinic, Heavey served in the Army and also worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

Heavey says when he’s outraged by something he jumps in. He says he joined the Army after learning about the Abu Ghraib prisoner torture. And now he says he’s running for office after seeing government leaders who don’t speak out against what he feels are President Donald Trump’s discriminatory comments.

“When I see our leadership failing to condemn racist, misogynistic behavior and you know I’m not even gonna use those terms. When I see a draft dodging coward in office, I get fighting angry and I’m ready to go to town.”

Heavey has already thrown $1.5 million of his own money into the race.

Government & PoliticsJon HeaveyCandidates for Ohio GovernorGovernor's raceElection 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
