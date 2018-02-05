© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Canton Council is to Vote Tonight on an Income Tax Hike

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 5, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST
Photo of Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

Canton City Council is expected to decide tonight  whether to go to voters in May to hike the city’s income tax by half a percent. 

Sixty percent of the $11.5 million the tax is expected to raise would be devoted to economic development in the five core areas identified in the city’s comprehensive plan two years ago. Mayor Tom Bernabei says that includes near northwest neighborhoods leading from downtown to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Not focusing money on the Hall of Fame. They’re quite capable of funding their own needs. But what we want to do is focus – where development calls for it – the connectivity to the hall of fame so that the tourists have an easy way, an attractive way, to get downtown, and that we have things in downtown for tourists to do.

The rest of the money would go to police, fire, roads and neighborhood development primarily on the east side.

If voters OK the issue, Canton’s income tax would climb to 2.5 percent, the same as Akron and Cleveland.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
