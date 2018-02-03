2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Green Party Candidate Joins Race for Governor
Green Party Candidate Constance Gadell Newton has joined Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and former Democratic State Representative Connie Pillich as the only women in the Ohio governor's race.
“We are running to protect the environment in Ohio, to bring universal health care to Ohioans and to represent the people," Newton said.
The attorney from Columbus said she won’t be beholden to corporations.
Her running mate is Brett Joseph of Northeast Ohio. He said he’s a social activist and wants to empower people in local communities who currently don’t have a voice in politics.