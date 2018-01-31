© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Talks Continue For Ohio's Congressional Redistricting Ballot Issue

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 31, 2018 at 2:23 PM EST
ohio_senate_committee_considers_redistricting_bill__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
Jo INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn.

Sen. Bill Coley, the leader of the committee that has been hearing the proposed Republican congressional redistricting bill, says talks continue and something could happen soon.

“We’re going to continue to work through the day on both sides of the aisle and hopefully we will get this right today and will have something that we will be able to move out of committee later on today.”

But Democratic Sen. Kenny Yuko, speaking at an Associated Press Legislative and Political Preview Session sounded a lot less hopeful. 

If Ohio lawmakers want to put a redistricting plan on the May ballot, they need to pass it through both chambers soon. The deadline is Feb. 7th. A citizens’ group has been collecting signature to put its own redistricting reform issue before voters in November.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
