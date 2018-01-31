© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Talks Jobs, Economy, Opioid Crisis and Future at AP News Forum

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 31, 2018 at 3:12 PM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground at the annual AP legislative forum today (Wednesday). His topics included jobs, the economy, the opioid crisis and his future.

Kasich didn’t predict Columbus would get Amazon’s second headquarters. But he did say FoxConn is likely to pick Ohio for some of its operations, though he was critical of the deal the iPhone maker made with Wisconsin.

“It’s just a mess up there in terms of how they have operated and we just don’t go and throw money at stuff. And we will not do it as long as I’m around.”

While fentanyl deaths are way up, Kasich said prescription opioid fatalities are at a six-year low – and added that new rules are coming tomorrow from the state on tracking drug distributors.

“There should be no confusion or – there’s got to be total clarity when it comes to where you sell. The problem you have is when distributors, when numbers of them sell, they don’t coordinate.”

And Kasich said he doesn’t know if he’ll run for president again after he leaves the governor’s office in less than a year saying “the Lord will decide."

