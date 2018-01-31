© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Campaign Filings Show Big Money in the Race for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 31, 2018 at 6:05 PM EST
Image of a campaign finance form
OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

The governor's race is shaping up to be expensive, according to the campaign finance filings for the last six months of 2017. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the money leaders in the Republican and Democratic primaries easily out-raised their opponents.

The Republican ticket of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted leads with over $10.5 million cash on hand - more than $4.6 million from Husted's closed-down campaign for governor. Mary Taylor declared $3.5 million in the bank, but it's almost all loans: $3 million from Taylor and $250,000 from her running mate Nathan Estruth.

On the Democratic side, Richard Cordray leads the pack with just over $2 million since he announced his candidacy in December, including $111,000 from his former competitor-turned-running mate Betty Sutton. Connie Pillich has just over $911,000, and Joe Schiavoni has nearly $342,000. Bill O'Neill and Dennis Kucinich don't have to file for this period because they declared their candidacies this year.

Karen Kasler
