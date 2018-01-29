Canton Considers Joining the List of Ohio Cities Asking for Local Tax Hikes

Canton is likely to follow the lead of nearly every other major city in the state – and many smaller ones – by asking voters to OK a hike in the city’s income tax. But WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, there are some differences in the Canton plan. 1

City Council will need to pass the ordinance boosting the income tax from 2 to 2.5 percent next week in order hit the Feb. 7 deadline to get it on the May ballot.

Mayor Tom Bernabei estimates the increase would raise about $11.5 million. Like other cities, he says Canton has suffered because the state cut local government funds and estate taxes. But he acknowledges Canton's problems with population loss and poverty – identified in a comprehensive plan two years ago -- go well beyond that.

“It complicated our problems; it complicated all of the cities’ problems. But that money in and of itself -- $2 million to $3 million a year -- would not have answered the needs, the very, very large needs that the comprehensive plan describes.”

If the tax passes, 60 percent of the money would be designated for economic development and rejuvenation in five key areas of the city: around its two hospitals, the Timken Co., downtown and in the corridor that leads to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the city also would allot about $1.5 million for police and fire, and more than a million dollars each for street repairs and for renewal in neighborhoods outside those zones.

Here's a sampling of municipal income tax rates in Ohio. For a complete list, click here:

Akron: 2.5% (increase from 2.25% in November)

Cincinnati: 2.1 %

Cleveland: 2.5 %

Columbus: 2.5 %

Dayton: 2.5%

Euclid: 2.85%

Lorain: 2.5%

Toledo: 2.25%

Youngstown: 2.75%

Here's more on Canton's plan: