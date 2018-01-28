LGBT Anti-Discrimination Bill Gets the Backing of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

The bill to protect LGBTQ people from housing and employment discrimination is expected to take a big step as a committee prepares to hear from a major supporter, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The bill also seems to be getting support from the top House leader.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, the bill to protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity will get a second hearing.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it's as an important step forward on an issue he's long thought should be taken seriously.

“I’ve always continued to say I think there’s a way forward in several of those areas, and it’s something we’ll continue to look at," Rosenberger says. “I think it’s an important step and it’s a bill that’s getting heard. And I think I don’t want to diminish it just because the chamber’s come forward on it. "

The last time the bill received more than one hearing was in 2009, when a Democratic-controlled House passed the bill.