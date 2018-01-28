© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

LGBT Anti-Discrimination Bill Gets the Backing of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 28, 2018 at 4:50 PM EST
photo of Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The bill to protect LGBTQ people from housing and employment discrimination is expected to take a big step as a committee prepares to hear from a major supporter, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The bill also seems to be getting support from the top House leader.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, the bill to protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity will get a second hearing.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it's as an important step forward on an issue he's long thought should be taken seriously.

“I’ve always continued to say I think there’s a way forward in several of those areas, and it’s something we’ll continue to look at," Rosenberger says. “I think it’s an important step and it’s a bill that’s getting heard. And I think I don’t want to diminish it just because the chamber’s come forward on it. "

The last time the bill received more than one hearing was in 2009, when a Democratic-controlled House passed the bill.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
