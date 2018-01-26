© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Demand Change in Culture After Disparaging Remarks at Roast

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2018 at 5:41 PM EST
Nickie Antonio
ANDY CHOW
/
STATE OF OHIO

Two Republican state lawmakers have issued apologies for disparaging remarks they made earlier this week at a roast for a departing employee. But some lawmakers are demanding more than apologies. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports they want a change in the culture they say is prevalent in Ohio's statehouse.

Rep. Bill Seitz and Sen. Matt Huffman, both Republicans, apologized for disparaging statements about some women, including current lawmakers. But Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says she wants all lawmakers to change the “good 'ole boy” culture at the Statehouse.  

“We’re made fun of. We become the punch line in a joke. You know, people behave like they are frat boys and Cap Square is their playground. This has to stop.”

Antonio, who plans to introduce legislation soon to deal with this issue, says lawmakers who are offended by the behavior often don’t speak up for fear of retribution.

“We should not have to be pay to play and pay with our silence.”

Earlier this week, Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas called for an investigation into the matter. Lawmakers recently went through sexual-harassment training.

Government & PoliticsNickie AntonioSexual HarassmentOhio StatehouseBill Seitz
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
