Government & Politics

Kasich Appoints a Youngstown Appeals Judge to the Ohio Supreme Court, Which Is Now Majority Women

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 26, 2018 at 1:40 AM EST
A photo of Supreme Court Justice Mary DeGenaro with Gov. John Kasich.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court is all Republican now that Gov. John Kasich has appointed a new justice.

The appointment of Mary DeGenaro comes a day before the effective date of the resignation of embattled sitting Justice Bill O’Neill, who stepped down to run for the Democratic nomination for governor. 

The appointment of DeGenaro, a judge on the 7th District Court of Appeals, seemed likely given that she was already endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party to run for the court this year.

DeGenaro says she looks forward to working with her fellow justices and strengthening confidence in the court.

“Where the rule of law and the protection of precious constitutional rights are the guiding principles.”

DeGenaro’s appointment means women make up the majority of the court. She will now run as an appointed incumbent to keep her seat this fall.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
