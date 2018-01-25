Family of Youngstown Business Man Reacts to ICE Decision to Deport Him

Amer Adi's family held a news conference Thursday evening outside the private federal prison where Adi has been held since last Friday. He was transferred there from the Geauga County jail after he started a hunger strike to protest his surprise detention in Jan. 16. WKSU's M.L. Schultze spoke afterwards with All Things Considered host Jeff St. Clair about the family's news conference and the latest on the decision by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to disregard a request for a stay from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and move forward with his deportation. ICE did not disclose details on how soon that might happen.