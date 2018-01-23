© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Conservative Lawmakers Renew Their Push for Ohio to Become a Right-to-Work State

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 23, 2018 at 7:48 PM EST
photo of John Becker and Craig Riedel
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right to work” state and eliminate prevailing wage.

Reps. John Becker and Craig Riedel say their bill would allow voters to decide whether Ohio should be a right-to-work state for public and private sector employees and would put limits on unionsto collect dues and spend money on political ads. Riedel says Ohioans should decide this issue, once and for all.

“We want to bring this to the ballot in November of 2020 and allow the citizens of Ohio to vote on this.”

photo of Brigid Kelly
Credit SHANE WALKER
Ohio Rep. Brigid Kelly says S.B. 5&apos;s fate already answered the question.

But Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly says Ohioans spoke loud and clear when they overwhelmingly rejected S.B. 5 a ahlf-doen years ago. She says these issues are more of the same.

“It would make Ohiomore poor, less safe and it would make our communities less strong.”

Lawmakers could put the issues on the ballot by passing them through the Legislature but there’s no indication yet whether there will be enough support to make that happen.

Tags

Government & Politicsright to workJohn BeckerBrigid KellyCraig Riedel
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content