Conservative Lawmakers Renew Their Push for Ohio to Become a Right-to-Work State

Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right to work” state and eliminate prevailing wage.

Reps. John Becker and Craig Riedel say their bill would allow voters to decide whether Ohio should be a right-to-work state for public and private sector employees and would put limits on unionsto collect dues and spend money on political ads. Riedel says Ohioans should decide this issue, once and for all.

“We want to bring this to the ballot in November of 2020 and allow the citizens of Ohio to vote on this.”

Credit SHANE WALKER Ohio Rep. Brigid Kelly says S.B. 5's fate already answered the question.

But Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly says Ohioans spoke loud and clear when they overwhelmingly rejected S.B. 5 a ahlf-doen years ago. She says these issues are more of the same.

“It would make Ohiomore poor, less safe and it would make our communities less strong.”

Lawmakers could put the issues on the ballot by passing them through the Legislature but there’s no indication yet whether there will be enough support to make that happen.