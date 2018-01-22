© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Advocates for Congressional Redistricting Declare They'll Go Ahead Without State Lawmakers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 22, 2018 at 11:45 PM EST
petitions_collected_for_congressional_redistricting_effort__credit_karen_kasler_.jpg
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines.

 

 

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmakers' alternative plan would not stop the gerrymandering that's part of the current process.

“The whole idea of it passing is not something my brain can comprehend.”

 

Republican lawmakers want to put a redistricting amendment before voters in May. Henkener says her group’s plan, which would allow community members, not lawmakers, to control the process, will continue regardless of what might happen then.

 

“Everything that we need for changing (the process), whether it is changed in the interim or not, is in our proposal.”

 

Because her's is a citizens’ effort, it can only go before voters in November

