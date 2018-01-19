Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich has selected an Akron councilwoman has a running mate in his bid to be Ohio’s next governor. Tara Mosley Samples joined the ticket today and immediately promoted ideas such as a higher minimum wage and more healthcare.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Tara Mosley-Samples, candidate for Lieutenant Governor

In announcing their plans, Kucinich and Mosley-Samples said they’ll win because they’re an alternative to the politics of divisiveness and exclusion. And, Mosley-Samples says having an African American woman on the ticket will amplify that difference for emerging change makers in the electorate.

“One thing we talked about was inclusiveness. And in the African-American community, the feeling is that they’ve been forgotten. And, as we learned from Alabama, black women are the key to this.”

Mosley Samples has been on Akron City Council since 2013 and is a former court reporter, bailiff and manager of a law office.

After leaving the stage from their joint announcement, Kucinich and Samples talked about how they believe they can win with a campaign of inclusion and a commitment to an administration that serves everyone.

"Yes, we are the ticket that can win for the Democrats, no question about that. But why? Because we’re tied into the people.

"This insider’s game in politics [its] not working anymore, at all. So, we are going to prove that. And look at this turnout today.”

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Tara Mosley Samples and Dennis Kucinich

Dennis Kucinich Chooses an Akron City Councilwoman as his running mate Dennis Kucinich and Tara Mosely-Samples Listen • 0:17

Kucinich is facing four other candidates in the Democratic primary: Richard Cordray; Bill O’Neil; Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni.