Government & Politics

Ohio Senators Move Toward Removing Supreme Court Justice O'Neill, but House Seems Hesitant

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 17, 2018 at 6:37 PM EST
Picture of Larry Obhof
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State senators have taken the first step toward removing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, who has announced he’s a Democratic candidate for governor and picked a running mate, but hasn’t officially filed paperwork to run.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the move in the Legislature seems likely to end in the Senate chamber.

Senate President Larry Obhof took on this resolution himself, saying Bill O’Neill needs to be summoned to appear before state lawmakers who want to ask him about a Facebook post about his sex life and about his campaign.

“There is a bipartisan understanding throughout the state of Ohio that this type of candidacy and this type of behavior from a sitting justice is not acceptable.”

All Senate Republicans and fellow Democratic candidate for governor Joe Schiavoni voted for the resolution. But the House would have to pass it, too, and Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he has no plans to consider it. O’Neill says he’s stepping down anyway on Jan. 26.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
