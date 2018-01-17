Antonio Renews Push for LGBTQ Protections

A Democratic state lawmaker says if Ohio wants to become more appealing as a place to move a business or family, it must create protections for LGBTQ people. There could be new momentum for a bill that has stalled several times in the last decade.

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says this month will mark the first time the proposal to protect LGBTQ people from employment and housing discrimination has received more than one hearing. Opponents have argued that there’s no need for a state law because private businesses and cities already have their own policies. Antonio calls that mere patchwork.

“We should live in a state where someone can work in one community but decide to buy a home in another community and not have to look into their policies to find out whether or not their family would be welcomed there.”

Though majority Republican lawmakers have not been supportive in the past, Antonio says this time there's a heavyweight in her corner -- the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.