© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Bill Would Close a Loophole in Ohio's Domestic Violence Laws

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 16, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST

A bill designed to help protect victims of dating violence is on its way to the Senate. 

The bill, which has passed the House unanimously almost a year ago, would close a loophole in the state’s current domestic-violence laws. It would allow victims of dating violence to get civil protection orders without meeting the higher threshold for domestic violence.

The legislation also provides greater access to domestic violence shelters. And the bill would add dating violence to the Attorney General’s Victims’ Bill of Rights.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate committee and heads to the full Senate soon. Ohio lags behind the rest of the country because most states already have laws on the books addressing dating violence.

Tags

Government & Politicsdomestic violenceVictim's Bill of Rights
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content