Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Ends Her Campaign for Governor, Endorses Cordray

This week has been one long series of candidate shuffling, as Democratic and Republican contenders for governor have either joined forces with other candidates or moved to another race. One candidate has now dropped out completely.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is ending her campaign and throwing her support behind Rich Cordray.

Whaley joined the race wanting to spur job growth, improve education and focus the state’s fight against opioid addiction. Whaley says Corday, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is a progressive and innovative leader.

Fellow Democratic candidates Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni commended Whaley’s campaign but said they weren’t ready to “anoint” Cordray as the nominee. Another candidate, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton has become Cordray's running mate. Also mounting Democratic campaigns for governor are former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

Last week, Congressman Jim Renacci dropped out of the Republican race to shift his attention to the Republican nomination for Senate. Two other one-time Republican rivals -- Mike DeWine and Jon Husted -- have become running mates. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is running.