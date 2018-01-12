© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Ends Her Campaign for Governor, Endorses Cordray

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 12, 2018 at 3:16 PM EST
photo of Nan Whaley
WHALEY FOR OHIO

This week has been one long series of candidate shuffling, as Democratic and Republican contenders for governor have either joined forces with other candidates or moved to another race. One candidate has now dropped out completely.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is ending her campaign and throwing her support behind Rich Cordray.

Whaley joined the race wanting to spur job growth, improve education and focus the state’s fight against opioid addiction. Whaley says Corday, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is a progressive and innovative leader.

Fellow Democratic candidates Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni commended Whaley’s campaign but said they weren’t ready to “anoint” Cordray as the  nominee. Another candidate, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton has become Cordray's running mate. Also mounting Democratic campaigns for governor are former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

Last week, Congressman Jim Renacci dropped out of the Republican race to shift his attention to the Republican nomination for Senate. Two other one-time Republican rivals -- Mike DeWine and Jon Husted -- have become running mates. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is running.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Ohio governors raceNan WhaleyRich Cordray
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
